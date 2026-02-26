Andreas Hountondji Injury: Trains this week

Hountondji (ankle) has returned to training and is nearing a return to play, according to manager Alexander Blessin. "He was separated from the team for a long time and had to do a lot of individual work. That time is now over, and we will gradually integrate him back into the team. He's laughing a lot and is longing to be back."

Hountondji was back on grass Wednesday and is now doing even more work, joining full training. That said, the forward is longing for his return and is likely out only a week or two more, massive news for the forward. With four goals in 12 appearances (nine starts) this season, he is likely to pick up a starting spot again once fit.