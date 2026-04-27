Andreas Hountondji News: Tests the keeper in defeat

Hountondji generated two shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 loss against FC Heidenheim.

Hountondji's two shots on goal Saturday were the only shots mustered by FC St. Pauil in their 2-0 defeat to FC Heidenheim. Across his last three appearances (three starts) the attacker has landed each of his six shot attempts on target but has been unable to secure his fifth goal of the campaign. Across his 18 Bundesliga appearances (12 starts), Hountondji has not played more than 77 minutes in a single appearance.