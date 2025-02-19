Andreas Maxso Injury: Highly doubtful for St. Louis

Maxso has picked up a lower-body injury that forced him out of the Concacaf game against LAFC after starting the last five preseason games. He is considered week-to-week by the Rapids' staff, according to Burgundy Wave.

Maxso is unlikely to feature in the opening game against St. Louis on Saturday due to a lower-body injury. He started the last five preseason games before missing the Concacaf match against LAFC on Tuesday. His absence is a significant blow for the team and will likely force a change in defense, with Ian Murphy expected to start in central defense until Maxso returns.