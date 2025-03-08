Andreas Maxso News: Starts at Austin
Maxso (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Austin.
Maxso has regained fitness in time to boost a defense that is now without Reggie Cannon (groin) and Sam Vines (lower body). The experienced center-back will look to help his side to their second clean sheet of the year and could be reliable mostly for passes and clearances if he's ready to play the full match.
