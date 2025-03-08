Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andreas Maxso headshot

Andreas Maxso News: Starts at Austin

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 8, 2025 at 5:01pm

Maxso (lower body) is in the starting lineup for Saturday's match against Austin.

Maxso has regained fitness in time to boost a defense that is now without Reggie Cannon (groin) and Sam Vines (lower body). The experienced center-back will look to help his side to their second clean sheet of the year and could be reliable mostly for passes and clearances if he's ready to play the full match.

Andreas Maxso
Colorado Rapids
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now