Andreas Maxso News: Starts, makes 10 clearances in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 12, 2025

Maxso recorded two tackles (one won), 10 clearances and one interception in Saturday's 1-0 victory over Austin FC.

Maxso recovered from a lower body injury to log his first start in the season. The centerback led Colorado with 10 clearances to help them earn the clean sheet and the road win. He averaged 4.6 clearances in 36 starts for the club in 2024 and should be an important piece in the defense.

