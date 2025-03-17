Andreas Pereira News: Assists in Sunday's win

Pereira assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), eight crosses (two accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Pereira set up the opening goal of Sunday's match as he assisted Rodrigo Muniz's strike in the 78th minute which took the 1-0 lead. It was one of three chances Pereira created in the match, his third consecutive match creating three. He also recorded eight crosses for the seventh time this season and added four corners. He helped keep a clean sheet as well as he won nine duels, made one clearance and won four tackles in his full 90 minutes of action.