Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Andreas Pereira headshot

Andreas Pereira News: Assists winning goal at Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 4, 2025

Pereira assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.

Pereira picked up his first assist in five matches, after not starting against Man United. He came on as a sub with 18 minutes to go and assisted his fellow sub Rodrigo Muniz to win the match against Newcastle.

Andreas Pereira
Fulham
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now