Andreas Pereira News: Assists winning goal at Newcastle
Pereira assisted once to go with one cross (one accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Newcastle United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 85th minute.
Pereira picked up his first assist in five matches, after not starting against Man United. He came on as a sub with 18 minutes to go and assisted his fellow sub Rodrigo Muniz to win the match against Newcastle.
