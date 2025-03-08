Fantasy Soccer
Andreas Pereira News: Inefficient in service

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Pereira whipped in seven crosses and six corner kicks in Fulham's 2-1 loss Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, only one of his crosses was considered accurate and he only created one chance. Tottenham's soft defense offers Pereira a good chance to bounce back from this effort next Sunday. Spurs have allowed at least one goal in each of their last three matches heading into Sunday's match with Bournemouth.

Andreas Pereira
Fulham
