Andreas Pereira News: Inefficient in service
Pereira whipped in seven crosses and six corner kicks in Fulham's 2-1 loss Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.
Unfortunately for the midfielder, only one of his crosses was considered accurate and he only created one chance. Tottenham's soft defense offers Pereira a good chance to bounce back from this effort next Sunday. Spurs have allowed at least one goal in each of their last three matches heading into Sunday's match with Bournemouth.
