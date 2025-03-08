Andreas Pereira News: Inefficient in service

Pereira whipped in seven crosses and six corner kicks in Fulham's 2-1 loss Saturday against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Unfortunately for the midfielder, only one of his crosses was considered accurate and he only created one chance. Tottenham's soft defense offers Pereira a good chance to bounce back from this effort next Sunday. Spurs have allowed at least one goal in each of their last three matches heading into Sunday's match with Bournemouth.