Andreas Pereira headshot

Andreas Pereira News: Logs another assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 26, 2025

Pereira assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Pereira has been a pick-and-plug guy going into 2025, with Fulham's team not starting him regularly and playing him in different central midfield positions each start. Across his last eight appearances (three starts), he has logged three assists.

Andreas Pereira
Fulham
More Stats & News
