Andreas Schjelderup News: Attempts five crosses
Schjelderup registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid.
Schjelderup led the Benfica attack Wednesday with five crosses (two accurate) and four chances created as Benfica were eliminated from Champions League contention via a 2-1 (3-1 aggregate) loss to Real Madrid. The veteran forward was named to the starting XI in each of Benfica's final four UCL fixtures, scoring twice and creating six chances across that span.
