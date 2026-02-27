Andreas Schjelderup News: Attempts five crosses

Schjelderup registered one shot (zero on goal), five crosses (two accurate) and three corners in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus Real Madrid.

Schjelderup led the Benfica attack Wednesday with five crosses (two accurate) and four chances created as Benfica were eliminated from Champions League contention via a 2-1 (3-1 aggregate) loss to Real Madrid. The veteran forward was named to the starting XI in each of Benfica's final four UCL fixtures, scoring twice and creating six chances across that span.