Andreas Skov Olsen News: Assists in first Bundesliga start

Olsen assisted once to go with two crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 win against Werder Bremen.

Olsen made his first career Bundesliga start Saturday and quickly showed why Wolfsburg signed him in the winter transfer window. His cross in the 6th minute set up Patrick Wimmer's opening goal, marking Olsen's first goal contribution for his new club. He created three chances in the match, showing his creativity on the wing. He also contributed defensively, providing one tackle, one interception and two clearances. He was subbed off in the 89th minute for Kilian Fischer.