Andrei Chirila Injury: Concussion protocol forces exit

Chirila (concussion) came off the bench for 14 minutes in Wednesday's 5-3 loss against Inter Miami before being forced off due to concussion protocols, leaving his availability for Saturday's clash against San Diego uncertain, according to Cincy Soccer Talk.

Chirila will need to clear concussion protocol before being considered for selection against San Diego, with the club monitoring his condition over the coming days before making a final call on his involvement at the weekend. No further details have been provided on the nature of the incident that triggered the protocol, and FC Cincinnati will provide an update on his status ahead of Saturday's fixture.