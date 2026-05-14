Andrei Chirila headshot

Andrei Chirila Injury: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Chirila (concussion) won't be an option for Saturday's game against San Diego FC, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Chirila exited Wednesday's loss to Inter Miami with a concussion, and that's why he won't travel to face San Diego on Saturday. The defender has started in four of his six appearances this season, but Matt Miazga and Gilberto Flores should be capable replacements for him.

Andrei Chirila
FC Cincinnati
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