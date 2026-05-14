Andrei Chirila Injury: Won't play Saturday

Chirila (concussion) won't be an option for Saturday's game against San Diego FC, according to Laurel Pfahler of The Queen City Press.

Chirila exited Wednesday's loss to Inter Miami with a concussion, and that's why he won't travel to face San Diego on Saturday. The defender has started in four of his six appearances this season, but Matt Miazga and Gilberto Flores should be capable replacements for him.