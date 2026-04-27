Andrei Chirila News: Five clearances in win

Chirila registered one shot (zero on goal) in Saturday's 2-0 victory against New York Red Bulls.

Chirila's five clearances led the Cincinnati backline Saturday as they recorded a clean sheet in a 2-0 home triumph over Kansas City. For good measure the central defender added one tackle (one won), one interception and one block each across his full 90 minuet shift. Chirila has made 13 clearances and scored once over his first three MLS appearances (two starts).