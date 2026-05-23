Andrei Chirila News: On bench to face Orlando

Chirila (concussion) is among the substitutes for Saturday's clash with Orlando City.

Chirila has cleared the concussion protocol but may see few minutes in his return while all of Samuel Gidi, Kyle Smith and Matt Miazga start in the back line. The youngster's return gives Cincinnati some depth at center-back, adding an option that generated more than three clearances each of the last four times he logged at least 45 minutes on the pitch.