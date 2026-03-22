Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu Injury: Added to injury report

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 22, 2026

Radu is awaiting medical tests for a calf injury he picked up during the last game against Alaves, the club reported Sunday.

Radu made two saves and conceded four goals across 90 minutes of play in the weekend game, but he ended up with a physical issue. The goalkeeper is questionable ahead of a two-week break, after which his team will face Valencia on April 5. Losing him would be terrible news for a team that would have to rely on the barely used Ivan Villar for both La Liga and UEL competitions.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
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