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Andrei Radu News: Allows one against Betis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Radu had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.

Radu would make a decent five saves Sunday but was unable to record a clean sheet, still allowing a goal in the draw. This is now four straight games since his clean sheet, remaining at eight in 28 appearances this season. He faces Lyon midweek in UEL action before returning to league action against Alaves on March 22, a decent chance to earn a clean sheet.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
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