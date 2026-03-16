Andrei Radu News: Allows one against Betis
Radu had five saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Betis.
Radu would make a decent five saves Sunday but was unable to record a clean sheet, still allowing a goal in the draw. This is now four straight games since his clean sheet, remaining at eight in 28 appearances this season. He faces Lyon midweek in UEL action before returning to league action against Alaves on March 22, a decent chance to earn a clean sheet.
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