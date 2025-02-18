Andrei Radu News: Allows two against Genoa
Radu registered three saves and allowed two goals in Monday's 2-0 loss against Genoa.
Radu made three saves Monday but still struggled to keep Genoa out of the net, allowing two goals in the loss. He has now gone without a clean sheet in both of his appearances this season, allowing three goals in those two games. He should remain in net moving forward while Filip Stankovic is out with a knee injury.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now