Andrei Radu News: Allows two goals versus Empoli

Radu made two saves and two clearances and conceded two goals in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Empoli.

Radu was beaten twice for the first time in eight matches, as Jacopo Fazzini nudged him home from close range, while he could have perhaps done more on an attempt from outside the box by Faustino Anjorin. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five matches, giving up four goals. He has made three or more saves in nine of his last ten showings.