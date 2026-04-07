Andrei Radu News: Allows two in win
Radu recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 3-2 victory against Valencia.
Radu's difficult run continues as the goalkeeper remains without a clean sheet in his last five league games, conceding two goals in three of his past four outings. Though it is worth noting that the team has been heavily rotating in the league due to their Europa League commitments, he has still managed 14 saves during that stretch. He will have the chance to bounce back on Sunday against Real Oviedo, the lowest scoring side in the league.
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