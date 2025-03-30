Fantasy Soccer
Andrei Radu News: Beaten once by Bologna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 30, 2025

Radu had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Radu was under less pressure than in previous fixtures, as his defense did a nice job overall, but he still conceded due to a gem by Riccardo Orsolini. He has blanked the opponents thrice in the last five matches, making 23 saves and giving up two goals. Venezia will face Lecce away next Sunday.

