Andrei Radu News: Beaten once by Bologna

Radu had three saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss against Bologna.

Radu was under less pressure than in previous fixtures, as his defense did a nice job overall, but he still conceded due to a gem by Riccardo Orsolini. He has blanked the opponents thrice in the last five matches, making 23 saves and giving up two goals. Venezia will face Lecce away next Sunday.