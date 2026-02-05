Radu did his job, saving every shot he faced to record his seventh clean sheet of the La Liga season. Celta Vigo have been fairly solid defensively this year, with Radu conceding 23 goals in 22 league matches, a better record than several teams currently above them in the table. This also marked his third clean sheet in his last four league appearances, and with a strong save percentage of 75, he is clearly in good form at the moment. Radu will next face Osasuna in a mid-table matchup that should be closely contested.