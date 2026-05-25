Andrei Radu News: Clean sheet during finale
Radu had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Sevilla.
Radu recorded a clean sheet during the final match of the season Sunday against Sevilla. He ends the season with 38 appearances made in league play, making 113 saves with 48 goals allowed while securing 10 clean sheets, a career high while also having the fifth most in La Liga.
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