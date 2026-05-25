Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Clean sheet during finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Radu had two saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 1-0 victory versus Sevilla.

Radu recorded a clean sheet during the final match of the season Sunday against Sevilla. He ends the season with 38 appearances made in league play, making 113 saves with 48 goals allowed while securing 10 clean sheets, a career high while also having the fifth most in La Liga.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
305 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 24, 2023