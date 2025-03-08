Fantasy Soccer
Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Concedes once versus Como

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Radu made six saves and gave up one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Como.

Radu couldn't turn away an easy finish by Jonathan Ikone but prevented the score from getting worse with multiple interventions, setting the stage for the eventual equalizer. He has kept two clean sheets in five starts, allowing four goals and making 19 saves. Venezia will host Napoli next Sunday.

Andrei Radu
Venezia
