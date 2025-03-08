Andrei Radu News: Concedes once versus Como
Radu made six saves and gave up one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Como.
Radu couldn't turn away an easy finish by Jonathan Ikone but prevented the score from getting worse with multiple interventions, setting the stage for the eventual equalizer. He has kept two clean sheets in five starts, allowing four goals and making 19 saves. Venezia will host Napoli next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now