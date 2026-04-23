Andrei Radu News: Concedes one
Radu made two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona.
Radu recorded two clearances but conceded a spot kick in the 40th minute. He has now accumulated 14 saves and six clearances across the last five games, conceding 11 times. Next, he takes on Villarreal, who have netted six times in the last four games.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season273 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11October 30, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11October 30, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10October 25, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10October 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More