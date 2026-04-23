Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2026

Radu made two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 1-0 defeat to Barcelona.

Radu recorded two clearances but conceded a spot kick in the 40th minute. He has now accumulated 14 saves and six clearances across the last five games, conceding 11 times. Next, he takes on Villarreal, who have netted six times in the last four games.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
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