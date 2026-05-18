Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Concedes one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Radu made eight saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Athletic. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 42nd minute.

Radu recorded eight saves and one clearance. He has now accumulated 18 saves and two clearances over the last four games, conceding five goals in that span. Next, he faces Sevilla, who need at least a draw to guarantee safety from relegation.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
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