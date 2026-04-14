Andrei Radu News: Concedes three in defeat
Radu made three saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-0 defeat against Oviedo.
Radu turned aside three of six Real Oviedo shots on goal Sunday and made two clearances as Celta Vigo were undone in a 3-0 home defeat. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 12 saves and five clearances while conceding 12 goals and recording one clean sheet. Radu's next challenge is likely to come Thursday when Celta Vigo hosts SC Freiburg in Leg 2 of the Europa League quarterfinals.
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