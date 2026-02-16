Andrei Radu News: Concedes twice
Radu recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol.
Radu didn't have a lot of work in this game, but when he was tested, he couldn't do much. He'll aim to bounce back against Mallorca on Sunday, which should be a favorable matchup at home.
