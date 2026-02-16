Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Concedes twice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 16, 2026

Radu recorded one save and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Espanyol.

Radu didn't have a lot of work in this game, but when he was tested, he couldn't do much. He'll aim to bounce back against Mallorca on Sunday, which should be a favorable matchup at home.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
207 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 24, 2023