Andrei Radu News: Concedes twice in loss

Radu made two saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss to Villarreal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 29th minute.

Radu conceded two goals Sunday, a penalty in the 2nd minute and then a Nicolas Pepe strike in the 29th. He has now conceded 12 goals over his last five contests and has made 11 saves over that stretch. Despite this poor run of form, he and his side are still very much in contention for a spot in Europe next season, but he will need to improve his play over the final five matches of the season. Next up he faces Elche on Sunday, a side which has scored 44 goals through 33 matches this season.