Andrei Radu News: Concedes twice versus Milan

Radu registered one clearance and no saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to AC Milan.

Radu had an unlucky display as Milan were very clinical and did not have further shots on target besides scoring twice. He has been fine but might face competition from Filip Stankovic down the line, as the previous starter returned to the bench after a serious knee injury in this one. He has kept one clean sheet, made 11 saves and given up six goals in the last five rounds. Venezia will face Torino away Friday.