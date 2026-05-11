Andrei Radu News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Radu had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Radu kept his ninth clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since Feb. 22. He made four saves for the 11th time this season, successfully keeping the Atleti attack at bay. He faces a more favorable matchup Tuesday versus Levante, a side which has scored 41 goals through 35 matches this season.