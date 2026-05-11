Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Radu had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Atlético Madrid.

Radu kept his ninth clean sheet of the season Saturday, his first since Feb. 22. He made four saves for the 11th time this season, successfully keeping the Atleti attack at bay. He faces a more favorable matchup Tuesday versus Levante, a side which has scored 41 goals through 35 matches this season.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
291 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 24, 2023