Andrei Radu News: Keeps clean sheet versus Lazio
Radu made three saves and kept a clean sheet during Saturday's scoreless draw against Lazio.
Radu made his third consecutive start and did an excellent job between the posts with some nice interventions when the opposition managed to created scoring chances. After spending several years between being backup at Inter Milan and being sent out on loan multiple times, the goalkeeper will try to make most of this opportunity to show he can be a full-time starter at this level.
