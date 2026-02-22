Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: No saves required

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 22, 2026

Radu kept a clean sheet without making a save during Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.

Radu had a quiet day of work as he blanked Mallorca without being called into a save. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for a save in his last three league starts. Radu and company take on PAOK in mid week action Thursday.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
213 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 24, 2023