Andrei Radu News: No saves required
Radu kept a clean sheet without making a save during Sunday's 2-0 win over Mallorca.
Radu had a quiet day of work as he blanked Mallorca without being called into a save. The keeper has allowed four goals while combining for a save in his last three league starts. Radu and company take on PAOK in mid week action Thursday.
