Andrei Radu News: Not injured, could play in duty

Radu (calf) underwent further exams that revealed no injury, and the goalie will travel to Bucharest for another series of scans, though he could still be an option to play for Romania during the international break, according to Digi Sport.

Radu was dealing with some calf pain after Sunday's clash against Alaves, but further exams showed no injury for the keeper, an unexpected outcome that will allow him to travel to Bucharest for international duty. The goalie will undergo another series of scans to determine whether he can suit up for Thursday's clash against Turkey. That said, if Radu has to miss any time or gets a breather once he returns to Vigo, Ivan Villar would be in line to step in between the posts.