Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Secures clean sheet against Venezia

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2025

Radu registered three saves and two clearances and didn't concede in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.

Radu helped his side grab a precious win with a few clutch saves before the game-winner, stopping in particular a dangerous header by Pedro Pereira. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, giving up three goals and making 22 saves. Venezia will face Empoli away next Sunday.

Andrei Radu
Venezia
