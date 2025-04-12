Andrei Radu News: Secures clean sheet against Venezia
Radu registered three saves and two clearances and didn't concede in Saturday's 1-0 win against Monza.
Radu helped his side grab a precious win with a few clutch saves before the game-winner, stopping in particular a dangerous header by Pedro Pereira. He has kept two clean sheets in the last five rounds, giving up three goals and making 22 saves. Venezia will face Empoli away next Sunday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now