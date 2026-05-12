Andrei Radu News: Sees three go
Radu had three saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Levante.
Radu made three saves while conceding three goals during the loss to Levante. He's seen 22 goals go by in just the last 10 appearances, making 27 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will head to Athletic Club for the next game on Sunday, who have scored eight goals in the last five appearances.
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