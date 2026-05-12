Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Sees three go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Radu had three saves and allowed three goals in Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Levante.

Radu made three saves while conceding three goals during the loss to Levante. He's seen 22 goals go by in just the last 10 appearances, making 27 saves with a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will head to Athletic Club for the next game on Sunday, who have scored eight goals in the last five appearances.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
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