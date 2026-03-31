Andrei Radu News: Set for play
Radu has been medically discharged after a calf injury and is an option for play again, according to his club.
Radu was thought to be dealing with an injury heading into the international break, but after some reports that it was just a minor injury, he has further reinforced that by being medically discharged by his club. This clears their regular starter for when they return to action, facing Valencia on Sunday. He should start if fit, with 29 starts in 29 appearances while earning eight clean sheets.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season250 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11October 30, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11October 30, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10October 25, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10October 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More