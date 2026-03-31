Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Set for play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 31, 2026

Radu has been medically discharged after a calf injury and is an option for play again, according to his club.

Radu was thought to be dealing with an injury heading into the international break, but after some reports that it was just a minor injury, he has further reinforced that by being medically discharged by his club. This clears their regular starter for when they return to action, facing Valencia on Sunday. He should start if fit, with 29 starts in 29 appearances while earning eight clean sheets.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
250 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 24, 2023