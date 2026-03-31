Andrei Radu News: Set for play

Radu has been medically discharged after a calf injury and is an option for play again, according to his club.

Radu was thought to be dealing with an injury heading into the international break, but after some reports that it was just a minor injury, he has further reinforced that by being medically discharged by his club. This clears their regular starter for when they return to action, facing Valencia on Sunday. He should start if fit, with 29 starts in 29 appearances while earning eight clean sheets.