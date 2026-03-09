Andrei Radu News: Single save in loss
Radu recorded one save and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid.
Radu stopped only one of the three shots he faced during Friday's loss to Madrid. It was a disappointing performance to say the least, as he could have earned a point or three against an excellent Madrid side with even decent play. It's an expected loss, but the manner in which he lost makes it disappointing.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season228 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11October 30, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11October 30, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10October 25, 2023
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10October 24, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More