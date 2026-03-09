Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Single save in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Radu recorded one save and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-1 loss against Real Madrid.

Radu stopped only one of the three shots he faced during Friday's loss to Madrid. It was a disappointing performance to say the least, as he could have earned a point or three against an excellent Madrid side with even decent play. It's an expected loss, but the manner in which he lost makes it disappointing.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
