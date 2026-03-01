Andrei Radu headshot

Andrei Radu News: Six saves in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Radu allowed a goal while making a save during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.

Radu allowed the opening goal of the match in the first half, but blanked Girona in the second 45 as Celta came from beind for all three points. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three La Liga starts. Celta Vigo take on Real Madrid at home on Friday.

Andrei Radu
Celta Vigo
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Andrei Radu See More
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
220 days ago
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 11
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 30, 2023
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 25, 2023
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 10
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
October 24, 2023