Andrei Radu News: Six saves in win
Radu allowed a goal while making a save during Sunday's 2-1 win over Girona.
Radu allowed the opening goal of the match in the first half, but blanked Girona in the second 45 as Celta came from beind for all three points. The keeper has allowed three goals while combining for seven saves and keeping a clean sheet over his last three La Liga starts. Celta Vigo take on Real Madrid at home on Friday.
