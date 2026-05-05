Andrei Radu News: Three saves in win
Radu made three saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Elche.
Radu repelled three of four Elche shots on goal Sunday as Celta Vigo earned a resounding 3-1 home win. Across his last five starting appearances, the veteran keeper has made 12 saves and six clearances while conceding 10 goals. Radu's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Celta Vigo travels for a difficult road test at Atletico Madrid.
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