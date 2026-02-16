Andrei Ratiu News: Assists in clean sheet

Ratiu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-0 win against Atlético Madrid.

Ratiu delivered the cross for the opener, picking up his second league assist and his first since early October. Defensively, he contributed two interceptions and three clearances as the team recorded their seventh clean sheet with him on the pitch. Over his last 10 matches, the right-back has created 15 chances, managing at least one in nine of them.