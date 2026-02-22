Andrei Ratiu News: Assists with cross
Ratiu assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), three crosses (two accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Betis.
Ratiu dribbled around his defender before delivering a pinpoint cross to the back post to setup the lone Ray Vallecano goal in their 1-1 draw versus Real Betis. The full-back also contributed one tackle (one won), two interceptions and three clearances across his 90 minute shift. After missing the final two matches of January with a leg injury, Ratiu has started and played the full 90 minutes in each of Ray Vallecano's three February fixtures.
