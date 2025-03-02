Andrei Ratiu News: Nets opening goal
Ratiu scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal), four crosses (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Sevilla.
Ratiu found the back of the net Saturday, scoring in the 55th minute for the opening goal of the match. This was the right-back's second goal of the season, now having four goal contributions. He also added two tackles, two interceptions and three clearances in the defense.
