Andrei Ratiu News: Sets up opening goal

Ratiu had an assist while taking an off target shot, crossing three times inaccurately, creating two chances and making four tackles (winning all four) during Sunday's 2-0 win over Villarreal.

Ratiu set up Sergio Camello in the 28th minute assisting the opening goal of the match while finishing with the second most tackles and crosses on the team. The assist was the first since February for the fullback as he's combined for two shots, 10 crosses and eight tackles over his last three appearances.