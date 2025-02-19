Fantasy Soccer
Andrei Ratiu headshot

Andrei Ratiu News: Shows individual brilliance

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 19, 2025 at 7:59am

Ratiu had two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Ratiu was one of the only players for Real Vallecano who showed true attacking intent in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona, and he did it as a right back. In 90 minutes played, he won six of his nine ground duels, completed all three of his dribble attempts, and played ten passes into the final third. Ratiu has been one of Vallecano's most consistent performers this season, and they will need him to step up once again if they hope to secure points against Villarreal on Saturday.

Andrei Ratiu
Rayo Vallecano
