Andrei Ratiu News: Shows individual brilliance

Ratiu had two crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles in Monday's 1-0 loss versus Barcelona. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 41st minute.

Ratiu was one of the only players for Real Vallecano who showed true attacking intent in their 1-0 loss to Barcelona, and he did it as a right back. In 90 minutes played, he won six of his nine ground duels, completed all three of his dribble attempts, and played ten passes into the final third. Ratiu has been one of Vallecano's most consistent performers this season, and they will need him to step up once again if they hope to secure points against Villarreal on Saturday.