Andrei Ratiu headshot

Andrei Ratiu News: Struggles with accuracy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ratiu registered one shot (zero on goal) and seven crosses (zero accurate) in Monday's 1-1 draw versus Girona.

None of Ratiu's seven crosses were deemed to be accurate, which isn't the way you want to return to the starting lineup in what turns out to be a 1-1 draw. However, Ratiu has a good matchup to recover from this when he faces Valencia, a side which has given up 50 goals in La Liga action.

Andrei Ratiu
Rayo Vallecano
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