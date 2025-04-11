Andrej Ilic Injury: Available against Leverkusen

Ilic (knee) is available to face Leverkusen on Saturday, as he was not listed in the club's injury report.

Ilic was forced off with a knee injury in the first half of Sunday's clash against Wolfsburg, but the issue proved to be minor as he is available for Saturday's game against Leverkusen and will likely return directly to the starting squad. If he isn't fit enough to start, Marin Ljubicic could see increased playing time in that match.