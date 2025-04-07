Andrej Ilic Injury: Suffers knee injury

Ilic (knee) suffered an injury that forced him off in the first half of Sunday's 1-0 win against Wolfsburg, coach Steffen Baumgart said in a press conference. "It was knee to knee and then he couldn't move well. We hope it's just a bruise. He indicated he couldn't go any further. But I don't have a more precise diagnosis yet."

Ilic will be assessed in the coming days after suffering a bad knock on his knee in the first half of Sunday's game. He was forced off before the break as he could not move his knee well after treatment. If he has to miss time, his replacement Marin Ljubicic could see increased playing time until he returns.