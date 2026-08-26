Andrej Ilic Injury: Uncertain for Bundesliga opener

Ilic is still training individually as he continues to recover from the effects of food poisoning and remains uncertain for Saturday's Bundesliga opener against Eintracht Frankfurt, according to Welt.

Ilic has yet to return to team training after food poisoning forced him to leave Union Berlin's preseason camp early and miss the DFB-Pokal win over Eintracht Braunschweig. The striker continues to work individually, leaving his availability for Saturday dependent on whether he can rejoin the group in the coming days.