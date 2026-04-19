Andrej Ilic News: Assist Saturday

Ilic assisted once to go with four shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Wolfsburg.

Ilic came up with an assist late in the loss, as he would link up with Olivier Burke in the 86th minute for an assist. This gives Ilic his second goal contribution in their past three outings, with a goal two games ago. This does give him his 10th goal contribution of the season, recording two goals and eight assists.